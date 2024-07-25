Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,588 put options on the company. This is an increase of 273% compared to the typical volume of 694 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,913,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,520,000 after purchasing an additional 675,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,709 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,076 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,601,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $404,008,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

