Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Stellantis Put Options (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 13,038 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 77% compared to the average daily volume of 7,382 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Stellantis by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Stellantis by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,074 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Stellantis by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Stellantis stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

