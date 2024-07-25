Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Xerox has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xerox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 30,127.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.