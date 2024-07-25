Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Hovde Group

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

SYBT stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $63.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp



Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

