Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Price Up 3.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Wednesday after Hovde Group raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $68.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00. 8,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 82,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,100,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 111,732 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

