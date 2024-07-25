StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Trading Down 0.9 %
Hudson Global stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $23.32.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
