StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Hudson Global stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $23.32.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Stories

