StockNews.com Downgrades Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLNG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.30.

Golar LNG Stock Down 2.2 %

GLNG stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.64. Golar LNG has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $23,773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $12,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 74.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 433,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Golar LNG by 709.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 157,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 138,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

