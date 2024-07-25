StockNews.com Downgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Sell

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TFC. Baird R W lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

