StockNews.com Downgrades WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

