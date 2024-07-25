StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.57. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

