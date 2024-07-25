StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $49.28.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($14.10) by $4.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Further Reading

