StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Price Performance
Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
