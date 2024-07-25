StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of HireRight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. HireRight has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 million, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

