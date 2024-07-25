StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLCA

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

In other news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after acquiring an additional 669,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $2,536,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.