StockNews.com Upgrades McKesson (NYSE:MCK) to “Strong-Buy”

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.33.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCK opened at $589.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $612.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $581.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 31.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

