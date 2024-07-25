STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Head-To-Head Analysis

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for STRATA Skin Sciences and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Inari Medical 0 3 3 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,030.95%. Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $64.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.05%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Inari Medical.

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Inari Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $33.36 million 0.35 -$10.83 million ($3.30) -1.02 Inari Medical $493.63 million 6.52 -$1.64 million ($0.41) -135.10

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -34.92% -65.76% -19.69% Inari Medical -4.54% -1.65% -1.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inari Medical beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

(Get Free Report)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also offers TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.