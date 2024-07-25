Strickland Metals Limited (ASX:STK) Insider Paul L’Herpiniere Acquires 210,000 Shares

Strickland Metals Limited (ASX:STK – Get Free Report) insider Paul L’Herpiniere acquired 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,950.00 ($13,300.00).

Strickland Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Strickland Metals

Strickland Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship Horse Well gold project totals an area of 1,000 square kilometers located in the north-eastern Western Australian Goldfields.

