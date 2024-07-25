Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Director Jeff Patrick Gehl Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Patrick Gehl bought 25,000 shares of Super League Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,547 shares in the company, valued at $180,219.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Patrick Gehl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Jeff Patrick Gehl acquired 50,000 shares of Super League Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00.

NASDAQ:SLE opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Super League Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Super League Enterprise ( NASDAQ:SLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 228.35% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. Analysts forecast that Super League Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 3.84% of Super League Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

