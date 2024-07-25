Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00. The company traded as low as C$7.95 and last traded at C$7.95, with a volume of 624062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPB. National Bankshares lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.20.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

