Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,900 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of United Natural Foods worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 68.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 317.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 2.0 %

UNFI stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

