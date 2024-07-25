Swiss National Bank Acquires 7,000 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Navitas Semiconductor worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,010 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 79,722 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $723.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,060 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $396,993.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,118,539 shares in the company, valued at $27,900,537.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

