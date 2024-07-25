Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,000 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Alector worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alector by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of Alector stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $610.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.73. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. On average, analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

