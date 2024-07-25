Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 51,200 Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Radius Recycling as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth about $367,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Radius Recycling Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Radius Recycling stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.56. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.
Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is currently -7.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
Radius Recycling Profile
Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
