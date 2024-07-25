Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of SilverBow Resources worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Kore Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,366,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBOW opened at $37.82 on Thursday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $965.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.58.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $256.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $77,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,181,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,710,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

