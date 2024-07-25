Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Astronics worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 856.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Astronics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Astronics Price Performance

ATRO opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $778.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.87. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $23.74.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.