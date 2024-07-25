Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of CEVA worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CEVA by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CEVA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CEVA by 22.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Price Performance

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.87 million, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Insider Transactions at CEVA

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $81,512.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CEVA

CEVA Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.