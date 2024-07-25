Swiss National Bank Buys 3,100 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of LSI Industries worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYTS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $32,042.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.86. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.71 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

