Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Denny’s worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Denny’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 26,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek purchased 10,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denny’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $367.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

