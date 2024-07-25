Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Scholar Rock worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth about $2,025,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth about $3,177,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth about $2,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In other news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $705.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.