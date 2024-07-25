Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Advantage Solutions worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

ADV opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,320,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,904.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

