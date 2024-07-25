Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Revance Therapeutics worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820,587 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 869.3% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 230,372 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 163,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,958,000 after buying an additional 138,683 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 475,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 114,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $410.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.98. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

