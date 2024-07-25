Swiss National Bank Has $1.01 Million Position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Cabaletta Bio worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

CABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.42.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

