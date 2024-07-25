Swiss National Bank Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Nano Dimension worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Stock Down 1.7 %

NNDM stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $490.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.70. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 203.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

