Swiss National Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of ProAssurance worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 14.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 43.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 74,755 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 455.7% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 80,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 65,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRA opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $576.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

