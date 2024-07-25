Swiss National Bank Has $1.36 Million Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Relay Therapeutics worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 76.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 54,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLAY opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,375 shares of company stock worth $354,836. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

