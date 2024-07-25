Swiss National Bank Has $688,000 Holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Nextdoor worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIND. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 26,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Price Performance

KIND stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Nextdoor Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

