Swiss National Bank Has $701,000 Stock Position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,217 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 1.32% of Pagaya Technologies worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 83,913 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $12,686,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 763,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $137,209.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $137,209.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 7.4 %

Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Get Our Latest Report on PGY

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.