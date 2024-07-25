Swiss National Bank Has $820,000 Holdings in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Distribution Solutions Group were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSGR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 77,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DSGR. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $416.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Zamarripa acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

