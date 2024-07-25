Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7,398.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

Shares of TR stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.17. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

