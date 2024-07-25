Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of ProPetro worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ProPetro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,293,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 378,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 65,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 740,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 40,188 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 464,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ProPetro news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $359,245.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUMP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE PUMP opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $886.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

