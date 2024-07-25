Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Liquidia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 125,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,604 shares of company stock valued at $247,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Price Performance

Liquidia stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $866.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.32. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

