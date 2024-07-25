Swiss National Bank Purchases 100 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Daily Journal worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Daily Journal by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal Stock Down 3.7 %

DJCO stock opened at $448.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.51. The stock has a market cap of $619.21 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $286.05 and a twelve month high of $470.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DJCO

Daily Journal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.