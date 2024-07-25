Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,400 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of National Research worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Research by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Research by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Research by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in National Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 54.83%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

