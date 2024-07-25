Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,500 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of CECO Environmental worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 98,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 1.1 %

CECO Environmental stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. CECO Environmental’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

