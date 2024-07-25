Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 32,000 Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Tourmaline Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRML. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $422.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.30. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.