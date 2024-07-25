Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 32,000 Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Tourmaline Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRML. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.
Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance
Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $422.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.30. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.
Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Tourmaline Bio Company Profile
Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
