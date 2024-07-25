Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Verve Therapeutics worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Verve Therapeutics
In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Andrew D. Ashe purchased 76,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $475,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,226.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Verve Therapeutics Profile
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
