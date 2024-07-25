Swiss National Bank Sells 2,800 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of IDT worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT during the first quarter valued at $23,276,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 282,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 145,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 58,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $281,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $281,982.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $29,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551 shares in the company, valued at $20,519.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,870 shares of company stock worth $329,880 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDT Stock Performance

NYSE IDT opened at $37.26 on Thursday. IDT Co. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $944.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.82.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $299.64 million during the quarter.

IDT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

IDT Profile

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.