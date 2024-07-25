Swiss National Bank Sells 3,000 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Newpark Resources worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 495.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 179.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

NR stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $680.75 million, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 2.89. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.69 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.