Swiss National Bank Sells 3,800 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Xponential Fitness worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $843.15 million, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.23. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

XPOF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

