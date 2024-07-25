Swiss National Bank Sells 4,300 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Ramaco Resources worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in METC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

METC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins bought 7,158 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at $328,015.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

